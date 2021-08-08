Loren Ritter, 54

Loren J. “Bubba” Ritter, age 54 of Merrifield, formerly of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his home in Merrifield, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11 at the church in St. Rosa. Loren John Ritter was born January 6, 1967 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George T. and Rita (Athmann) Ritter. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1985. Loren worked on the family farm and at Jennie-O Foods until he joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1987. He attended Brainerd Vocational College and received his degree in Parts and Service Management. Loren worked at Dondelinger Automotive in Brainerd and Pine River Motors. On March 17, 2007 he was united in marriage to Lisa Speed in Baxter, Minnesota. For the past 17 years, Loren was the Parts Manager at Anderson Brothers Construction in Brainerd. He was a member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club and the Ranger Bassmasters. Loren enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, restoring of Farmall tractors and vintage snowmobiles, bass fishing, ice fishing, taking fishing excursions with family and friends, deer hunting, and snowmobiling. He also had an extensive oil can collection and enjoyed helping his brother, Kenny, with planting and harvesting on the family farm. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Lisa Ritter of Merrifield; brothers and sisters, Cherylene "Char" (Art) Westendorf of Melrose, Debra (Harold) Lahr of Sauk Centre, Kenny Ritter of St. Rosa, and Laura (Steve) Boeckermann of Baxter; sister-in-law, Jane (Kent) Brown of Melrose; eight nephews, six nieces, seven great-nephews, and eight great-nieces; and his pets he adored, Molly, Mable, Lucy, Nelle, and Nadia. Loren was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George J. Ritter on December 11, 1992; and infant twin sisters, Janice and Josepha. Loren’s family would like to thank Lakewood Health Hospice Services, Anderson Brothers Construction, and Fleet Farm for all their exceptional support and care. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
