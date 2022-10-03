Lois Schaefer, 70

Lois A. Schaefer, age 70 of New Munich, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at church.
Lois Ann Frieler was born March 23, 1952 in Melrose, Minnesota to Paul and Beata (Loxtercamp) Frieler. She graduated from Melrose High School and completed her nursing degree to be a Licensed Practical Nurse in Willmar, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Schaefer on February 17, 1973 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. Lois worked at Countryside Restaurant as a waitress and managed the liquor store through multiple ownership changes, most currently, Spiritz Liquor.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the Christian Women. Lois enjoyed knitting and making quilts, crafting, birdwatching, and always enjoyed a good book to read.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Ken Schaefer of New Munich; children, Brian (Carrie) Schaefer of Shakopee, Kari (Michael) O'Keefe of Rosemount, Heather Schaefer of Sartell, and Josh Schaefer of Prior Lake; five grandchildren, Avery and Cayden Schaefer, Jenna, Liam, and Noah O'Keefe; brothers and sisters, Dick (Gerri) Frieler of Breezy Point, Jerry (Jane) Frieler of St. Joseph, Joyce (Roger) Welle of Freeport, Mary (Jim) Schaefer of Albany, Andrew (Lynne) Frieler of Prior Lake, Joe (Wanda) Frieler of Savage, Allen (Tammy) Frieler of Burtrum, and Charles (Bonnie) Frieler of Eden Prairie.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, LeRoy and Mike Frieler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
