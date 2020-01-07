Lloyd Norman Laine was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Oulu township, Iron River Wisconson to Lawrence and Jennie ( Hakala) Laine. As an only child growing up on the family farm, his love for farming lead to his career in agricultural, earning his degree from the university of Wisconson River Falls. He then enlisted in the army and served 2 years in Panama as a surveyor during the early fifties with an honorable discharge. He then got a job with the U.S. soil conservation in Bemidji. On June 9, 1956 he married Doris Davidson. Their union was blessed with two daughters and two sons. During the following years they made their homes in Baudette, McIntosh, Breckenridge, New York Mills, Long Prarie, and finally Paynesville. Working as a soil conservation agent for 17 years, then as a teacher for 18 years after which he worked at Paynesville Fleet Supply for 10 years before retiring. During his life he enjoyed hunting, playing baseball in his younger years, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, fishing and helping his wife’s family with their resort on Upper Red Lake. He loved telling stories of all his adventures; reading especially World War 2 history. In his later years he took up needle point sewing, many of his works went to each of his children. Lloyd Laine died Dec.30, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris; children: Julie (Gary) Fearing of Paynesville, Richard (Marcia) Laine of Osakis, Debra Kincade of Paynesville, and Greg ( Laura) Laine of Hibbing, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, son-in-law Kevin Kincade and one grandson. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Lloyd Laine, 89
