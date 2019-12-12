Lloyd Buhl

Lloyd J. Buhl, 85 and a half to the day, of Browerville, passed away surrounded by all of his children and his wife at his bedside on December 8, 2019, at the CentraCare Health System Nursing Home in Long Prairie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Interment will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Lloyd was born north of Browerville on June 8, 1934, in Ward Township, Todd County, to Frank and Bertha (Mikel) Buhl. He spent most of his childhood in St. Paul and his strong Catholic faith started when he received his first holy communion and confirmation in St. Paul at the Cathedral. In his teenage years, his parents purchased a dairy farm west of Browerville and that is when his true passion for farming started. He married Judith Czech on September 3, 1962 at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel in Opole, MN; he always called her the “love of his life” and made sure to tell her that until his dying days. They started their married life in St. Paul where he worked at Twin Cities Welding until 1966, then they purchased his parent’s farmstead to raise their growing family in the country and lived there for the next 35 years. During that time, besides running a dairy farm, Lloyd worked at Land O Lakes for over 30 years and enjoyed driving his motorcycle to work. He was so proud that he was a butter maker for eight of those years and received numerous awards for his work. Over the years they expanded their 80-acre farm to 240 acres; and he loved the fact that a road ran around the land with no shared property lines. Then in 2001, they built their dream home up in the woods about a mile from the original homesite. Lloyd loved to sit on the front deck and enjoy the beauty of nature and will always be remembered for his love of all animals. Then in 2018, for health reasons Lloyd moved into Valley View Assisted Living Facility. He was a devout member of Christ the King the Catholic Church in Browerville most of his life and a member of the Knights of the Columbus for over 50 years. He was always proud to show everyone who came over his large collection of toy tractors. He was also a member of the local Farmers Union. Lloyd and Judy didn’t let the farm hold them back, they were world travelers as well, and their excursions included the Holy Land, Italy, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, East Coast and the West Coast many times. They also made it to Australia, and he was proud to have scuba dived in the great barrier reef. Lloyd enjoyed spending time with his children and loved when the grandkids came to visit. He simply just enjoyed spending time with other people, especially the local neighbors playing cards and having a nice cold beer or brandy. He had a love for bacon and told people I could eat this every day, and peppermints weren’t just for Christmas time, he loved them year-round. Lloyd enjoyed dancing polkas and waltz and listening to old-time music, especially Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley and Glen Campbell. He had a wonderful smile and friendly demeanor that warmed the many hearts that met him. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, and every time you saw him he had another joke to tell you. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; son Jonathon at five months old; siblings: Jeanette (Paul) Burks, Roy Buhl and Irene (Jerry) McTighe. Lloyd is survived by his wife Judy; and their nine children: Connie (Tim) Andersen of Princeton, Mark (Deborah) Buhl of Eagle Bend, Chris (John) Petron of Long Prairie, Cathy (Steve) Revering of Edgeley, N.D., Cindy Buhl of Browerville, Joe (Myra) Buhl of Browerville, Jamie Buhl of Long Prairie, Glen (Carrie) Buhl of Rice, Candy (Mitch) Bruder of Long Prairie; 24 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Lucille Feela of Maple Lake and sister-in-law Eva Buhl. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
Lloyd Buhl
Service information
Dec 13
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, December 13, 2019
4:15PM
4:15PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Dec 13
Visitation
Friday, December 13, 2019
4:30PM-8:00PM
4:30PM-8:00PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Dec 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, December 14, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Dec 14
Committal
Saturday, December 14, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Christ the King Catholic Cemetery
30954 241st Avenue
Browerville, MN 56438
30954 241st Avenue
Browerville, MN 56438
