Lisa F. Bailey, 50

Lisa F. Bailey, age 50 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. A dinner will follow at the Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre. Interment will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 28 at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Ward Springs.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Lisa Faye Bailey Hendershot was born May 25, 1971 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Joseph Loss and Judith "Judy" Grythe. Lisa grew up and attended school in the cities, until moving to Sauk Centre with her family where she then attended high school. As a child, she liked horseback riding and spending time with her brothers. She loved all animals. Lisa worked as an aide at the St. Michael's Nursing Home for several years before her mother purchased the Ding Dong Cafe where she then worked until 2017. After Judy sold the café, Lisa became a caregiver for Alternative Senior Care, while she started her battle with cancer as well as caring for her mother who was then also diagnosed with cancer shortly after.
Lisa attended Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Prior to becoming ill, Lisa enjoyed the outdoors such as camping trips, hunting with her children, gardening, and taking care of their small hobby farm. Lisa spent a lot of time canning food and in the barn with her chickens. She was always busy with something or taking naps with her best friend "Jake", he is 14 years old and has yet to leave her side. Lisa was also greatly involved with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Nicole Bailey of Sauk Centre and her children, Makenna, Brady, and Kade, Chase Hendershot (Summer) of Sturgeon Lake, and Chelsy Hendershot (Nathan) of Alexandria; fiancé, Bob Ritter of Sauk Centre; step children, Rebekah (Kurtis) Stone of Cushing and their children, Kaylee, Avery, Addison, and Camden, Corey Ritter (Jenny) of Sauk Centre and their children, Emma, Noah, and Lyla, and Casey Ritter (Anni) of Brooten and their children, Skylar, Rorri, Hazel, and Austin; brother, Michael (Emily) Bailey of Sauk Centre; and many aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, and cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Bailey; father, Joseph Loss; brother, Troy Loss; and grandparents, Ervin and Faye Grythe.
Serving as casket bearers will be Casey Ritter, Corey Ritter, Brandon Bailey, Mike Bailey, Nathan Abel, and Nicolas Abel. Cross bearer will be Makenna Bailey. Honorary bearers will be Brady Rieland and Kade Lemke.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
