Linus T. Vos, age 84, of Albany passed away on April 24, 2022 at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Visitation from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday also at the church. Burial at the St. Anthony parish cemetery.
Linus was born on August 3, 1937, to Bernard and Hildegard (Ricker) Vos in Albany. He married Doris Tschida on August 19, 1961, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. Their union was blessed with three children, Cindy, Tammy, and Joel.
Linus loved the farm life with Doris. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, trapping, and hunting. He also enjoyed fox hunting with his brother, Melvin. Linus faithfully watched the MN Twins. He enjoyed sweets and spending time with his family. Linus prayed the rosary and loved sharing his love for God with his family.
Linus will be remembered by his children, Tamara (Gary) Fischer of Albany, Joel (Diedra) Vos of Hutchinson; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Wilfred Vos and sister, Valaria Lehner.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Doris; daughter, Cynthia Fleischhacker; brothers and sisters, LeRoy Vos, Othmar Vos, Marion Vos, Elizabeth Olson, Melvin Vos and Marcella Vos.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.