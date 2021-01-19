Linus M. Kalthoff, age 85 of Albany, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Aaron Nett officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the link on his website obituary page. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Albany. Linus Michael Kalthoff was born March 6, 1935 in St. Martin, MN to Joseph and Anna (Jacobs) Kalthoff. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963 and worked as a relief driver for the St. Martin Co-op Creamery. On June 7, 1960, he married Jenny Scherer at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. Linus was a dairy farmer all of his life. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and held various parish positions (St. Joseph’s Society, Holy Family School Board Chairman, Parish Council, Bazaar Chairman, Church Usher). He was active in the Albany Southsiders 4-H Club, Albany American Legion, Stearns County Fair Board and Central MN Federal Credit Union Board of Directors. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jenny; children: Luanne (Mark) Bemis, Sheboygan, WI; Susan (Rick) Sovada, St. Cloud, MN; Carol (Paul) Longsdorf, Forest Lake, MN; Sara Kalthoff, Willmar, MN; Ron (Karina) Kalthoff; Lisa (Steve) Anderson and Roger (Staci) Kalthoff all of Albany; grandchildren: Justin (Kelsey) and Ryan (Elissa) Mergen, Maranda (Mike) Gillen; Katlyn and Kyle Sovada; Carrie, Marty, Maggie, Mitchell, Marcus, Mathias, Maria and Micah Longsdorf; Nolan (Holly), Lauren, Neal and Sophia Anderson; Katie, Kristine, Theresa, Lynette, Landen, Aaron, Nathan, Noah and Laina Kalthoff and five great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Norb (Verna) Kalthoff, Cold Spring, MN; Joe (Jane) Kalthoff, Albany, MN; Robert (Renee) Kalthoff, St. Martin; Julianna Vossen, Cold Spring, MN; and Mary Jane (Mark) Kriz, Lino Lakes, MN; sister-in-law, Vi Kalthoff, St. Cloud, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ben and Cyril Kalthoff; brother-in-law, Elmer Vossen; son, Ryan Kalthoff and granddaughter, Ellie Sovada. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
