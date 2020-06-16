Linus J. Bonfig

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 91F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.