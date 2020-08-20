Linda Cross, 69

Linda L. Cross, age 69, of Sauk Centre died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Linda Louise Hagemann was born April 27, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Bernard and Lucella (Becker) Hagemann. On October 11, 1969, she married Richard Cross in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Linda attended high school at St. Margaret’s Academy in Minneapolis. She graduated in 1969 and began working for U.S. Bank Corp doing data base administrative work. The couple lived in Crystal, Minnesota, Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort McCellen, Alabama, and Maple Grove, Minnesota before moving to Sauk Centre on Sauk Lake. Linda enjoyed quilting, puzzle books, fishing, and Bingo. Survivors include her husband, Richard Cross; son, Richard Cross, II (Sara) and her children, Kelsey and Sydney; sisters, Carol (Jim) Hines and Mary (Dave) Madison; Teresa Wheeler and family; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lucella Hagemann; and brother, Raymond Hagemann. A special thank you to the many doctors, nurses, and aides that assisted with Linda’s care. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
