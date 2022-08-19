Lester N. Berscheit, 88

Lester N. Berscheit age 88 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his home in Grey Eagle, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Doug Liebsch officiating and Rev. Ron Dockendorf concelebrating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.