Lester N. Berscheit, 88

Lester N. Berscheit age 88 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his home in Grey Eagle, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 22 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Doug Liebsch officiating and Rev. Ron Dockendorf concelebrating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church in Grey Eagle. Parish prayers will be at 3 p.m. followed by a rosary at 5 p.m. from the Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial Sunday afternoon.
Lester Nick Berscheit was born April 8, 1934 in Birchdale Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Anthony and Helen (Van Heel) Berscheit. He served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Althoff on June 26, 1961 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in St. Mathias, Minnesota. The couple took over the family farm west of Grey Eagle which later became a 4th generation century farm. Lester and Dorothy retired from farming in 1999 and moved to town. During retirement, Lester continued to help his sons on the family farm. He also volunteered as a driver for the Todd County Veterans Service Office. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, and making "Grandpa Cookies".
Lester was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, Monsignor Lorsung Council #14616 Knights of Columbus, Catholic United Financial, and Sauk Centre American Legion Post 67.
Survivors include his children, John (Denise) Berscheit of South Bend, IN, William (Julie) Berscheit of Grey Eagle, Peter (Rosemary) Berscheit of Grey Eagle, David (Holly) Berscheit of Melrose, James (Jane) Berscheit of Ghana, Mary (Mark) Freitag of Omaha, NE and Ruth Ann (Bruce) Tracey of Apple Valley; 21 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; long-time friend, Barbara Connors of Grey Eagle; and sister-in-law, Doreen Berscheit of Long Prairie.
Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Berscheit on December 2, 2010; parents; brothers and in-laws, Bernard (Lourdine) Berscheit, Gordon Berscheit, and Lloyd (Jeanette) Berscheit.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.