LeRoy E. Wolbeck, 78

LeRoy E. Wolbeck, age 78 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 8, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 17 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Burial will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
LeRoy Edwin Wolbeck was born January 26, 1943, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to John and Leona (Hiltner) Wolbeck. He graduated from the Sauk Centre High School and enlisted in the National Guard. LeRoy met Irene Lindemann at her sister's wedding and the rest was history. The couple married February 5, 1966 and farmed near West Union while raising their five children. In 1996, they sold their farm and moved out by Sauk River. During retirement, he worked for Cabinet Components after working at a hardware store in Long Prairie for 5 years.
LeRoy was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and belonged to St. Joseph's Society. He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture and toys, puzzles, word finds, reading, fishing, and making popcorn balls for his family. LeRoy was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend who's lighthearted and witty sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his children, LeRoy Jr. "Lee" (Pam) Wolbeck of Sauk Centre, Pam (Paul) Beckermann of Elk River, Brenda Wolbeck (Brian Miller) of Sauk Centre, Lori Athmann (Derrick Wagner) of Watkins, and Julie (Corey) Donat of Richmond; siblings, Irene Uhlenkamp of Elrosa, Irma (Dave) Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre, Marilyn Bromenshenkel of Sauk Centre, Doris Hamilton of Sauk Centre, and Joyce (Mike) Primus of Melrose; and 11 grandchildren, Zachary (Micala) Wolbeck, Mitchell (Katelyn) Wolbeck, Adam, Evan, and Ryan Wolbeck, Bryant and Kaysha Jayden Beckermann, Abby Athmann, Carter, Riley, and Caleb Donat; three step grandchildren, Logan, Jadalyn, and Landon Wagner; two great grandchildren on the way; best friend and sister-in-law, Lorraine Kollman of Sauk Centre; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence Trisko of Sauk Centre, Leo McKigney of Villard, Dave Pesta of Long Prairie, Jeanine Wolbeck of Sauk Centre, and Donna Wolbeck of Sauk Centre.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Wolbeck in 2004; parents, John and Leona Wolbeck; sisters and brothers, Arlene McKigney, Donald Wolbeck, Rita Trisko, Irvin Wolbeck, and Arlis Pesta; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Bromenshenkel, Vernon Uhlenkamp, and Dallas Hamilton.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
