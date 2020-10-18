Leonard Orth, 95

Leonard N. Orth, age 95 of Sauk Centre, passed away surrounded by his loving wife of 65 years on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Community Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Family asks that you respectfully wear a mask and practice social distancing. Leonard Nick Orth was born on September 9, 1925 in Sauk Centre Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Lambert and Mary (Bromenschenkel) Orth. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. On August 29, 1955 he was united in marriage to Edna Schmitz at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Leonard worked at Community Oil in as a service attendant and then at National Bushing for 23 years. During his retirement, he was employed by Sauk Centre Public Schools as a part time custodian for many years. Leonard was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church where he was an usher, Catholic United Financial, Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree, and American Legion Post 67. He is survived by his wife, Edna Orth of Sauk Centre; brothers and sisters, Phillip Orth of St. Cloud, Millie Morgel of Waite Park, Marian Cameron of Fargo, Eymard (Lucille) Orth of Melrose, Elmer (Delores) of Sauk Centre, and Richard (Mary Ann) Orth of Sauk Centre; and sister-in-law, Jeanette of Sartell. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Donald Orth; sister, Dorothy Orth; brothers-in-law, Steve Morgel and Tom Cameron; sisters-in-law, Lucille Orth and Dorothy Orth. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
