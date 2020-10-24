Leo Wiener, 86

Leo Wiener passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2020 at Lake Shore Estates in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, at age 86. Leo Leonard Wiener was born on April 18, 1934 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Bernard and Mary (Riesner) Wiener. Leo attended Holy Family School and Sauk Centre High School. He married the love of his life, Antoinette “Toni” Niehaus, on April 10, 1958. Leo lived 85 years on his childhood home place, 62 of which he and Toni grew in their love while raising a family of five children. He was a farmer, but truly he was a carpenter at heart, and so he began a construction business where he thrived in building dreams for over 25 years. Leo was an avid outdoorsman and hunter always tracking the elusive buck, he was a bowler with a mean strike zone, a golfer finding that birdie on any course, a card shark with a Vegas knack for counting cards, and he always enjoyed an occasional visit to the casino to outsmart the slot machines. Leo is survived by his beloved wife Toni; children, Elise (Randy), Jean (Pete), LuAnne (Larry), Carla (Steve), John (Tammy), eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Kortan; and brother, Ron Wiener. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Wiener; and siblings, Bernice Johnson, Theresa Wiener, Rita Wiener, Donna Mae (Tschida) Johnson, Robert “Bud” Wiener, and Alice Broermann. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Minnesota at 11:00 AM on October 31, 2020, with inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family School. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
