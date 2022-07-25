Leo J. Ettle, 95

Leo J. Ettle, age 95, of Freeport, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home in Freeport, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun officiating. Interment will be at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Leo Joseph Ettle was born January 15, 1927 in Freeport, Minnesota to George and Mary (Kemper) Ettle. He married Bernadine Beuning on January 23, 1951 in St. Francis, Minnesota. He farmed locally and was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Parish.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadine Ettle; Rita (Norm) Raymond, Ronald (Jill) Ettle, James Ettle, Thomas (Lisa) Ettle, Janice Ettle, Debra (David) Resnick, and Keith Ettle; siblings, Ann Tschida, Marcella (Sally) Koopmeiner, Delores Miller, and Arthur Ettl; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leo is preceded in death by his son, Andrew Ettle; siblings, Evelyn Ettl, Alfred Ettl, Rose Gangl, and Elizabeth Novak.
