Leander Blonigen, 79

Leander M. Blonigen, age 79 of St. Martin, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Church in St. Martin with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B officiating. A family inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. immediately followed by a rosary by the St. Joseph’s Society Tuesday evening at the parish center. Leander Michael Blonigen was born on the family farm on April 9, 1940 in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Math and Veronica (Mayers) Blonigen. He was united in marriage to Annette Gertken on May 15, 1962 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Leander served 21 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Leander took over the family farm near St. Martin and also worked at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose for ten years, Towmaster Trailers in Litchfield, Frigidaire in St. Cloud for five years, and Cold Spring Granite for ten years. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, St. Joseph’s Society, and the American Legion Post 67 in Sauk Centre. Leander was proud to serve with the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard for many years. Leander enjoyed everything about farming, playing cards and BINGO, and going to the casino. He was a very social person who loved telling stories, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Annette Blonigen of St. Martin; children, Theresa (Jerome) Eichers of Avon, Susanna (William) Smith of Albany, Michael (Marsha) Blonigen of Albany, James (Kimberly) Blonigen of Miramar, Florida, Thomas (Judy) Blonigen of Paynesville, Lori Rose (Brian) Mackedanz of Paynesville, Andrew (Leigh Ahles) Blonigen of St. Martin, Martin (Jessica) Blonigen of St. Martin, and Jeremiah (Carene) Blonigen of Freeport; 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Silverius (Margaret) Blonigen of Wilmington, Massachusetts, Dolores Pundsack of Melrose, Tillie (Bernard) Bussmann of Melrose, and Clarence (Annella) Blonigen of St. Martin. Leander was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister, Raymond Blonigen and Bernadine Jacobson. Serving as casket bearers will be Samuel Eichers, Nicholas Blonigen, Brandin Mackedanz, Dustin Mackedanz, Zach Blonigen, Dillon Blonigen, and Nolan Blonigen. Cross bearer will be Samantha (Hiltner) Blonigen and scripture bearer will be Megan Blonigen. Readers will be Amanda Blaskowski, Christine Steichen, and Abigail Blonigen and gift bearers will be Carrie Dorrell, Brayden Blonigen, Emma Blonigen, and Elizabeth Pansch. Eucharistic Minister will be Kimberly Blonigen and Mass servers will be Trevor Blonigen and Evelin Mackedanz. Honorary bearers will be Sara Blonigen, Sydney Blonigen, Noah Blonigen, and Claytin Mackedanz. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Leander Blonigen, 79
