Lawrence John Wiegers, 81

Lawrence John Wiegers was born on May 22, 1940, the son of Henry and Wilhelmenia (Lohmann) of Long Prairie, Minnesota. He graduated from Long Prairie High School and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Germany at the time that the Berlin Wall was built. He was grateful for the opportunity to be stationed in Germany, his parents were raised and married in Germany and then came to America. While in Germany he was able to meet his grandma, which was a cherished time spent. Grandma passed away the day Lawrence left Germany for home. He was honorably discharged in 1962, which he then moved back home and started working for his brother-in-law as a TV repair man. It was while on a repair call that he met Miss Mary Scott. The two were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie on October 31, 1964. Not long after they married Lawrence's father passed away, and he and Mary moved to take over the family farm. It was there that they raised their three children, Sandy, Stacy and Cindy. It was on this family farm that their children learned to follow their father's hard work ethic, to enjoy nature and animals, to add some fun and laughter to your day, and to love one another.
Lawrence enjoyed being a jokester and loved to visit. These characteristics became valuable to him not only farmed and raised livestock full time, he worked for ASCS of Todd County and as a crop adjustor over the years. He rarely went somewhere that he didn't know someone, and if he didn't, he soon met a new lifelong friend. His trademark cowboy boots walked him and Mary through many trips over the years, being an avid geography buff, he like to go to new places. He also would walk into a random casino or stop to visit a customer or friend while driving through. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, back when the kids were younger, they often spent their evenings playing cards with the neighbors while the kids ran and played. Lawrence the jokester and his laugh will be missed by many family and friends from near and far.
On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Lawrence passed away at his home with his beloved Mary by his side. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary children, Sandy (Tom) Hellermann of Long Prairie, Stacy (Debbie) Wiegers of Minot, ND, and Cindy Wiegers of Browerville; grandchildren, Nikkita Edmond, Daniel (Elisabeth) Edmond, Tony (Harlie) Edmond, Taylor (Daniel) Hernandez, Brenton Kuehne, Nichole Lee, Christopher (Bri) Wiegers; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Rose (Orrin) Alsleben of Little Falls, Andrew (Dora) Wiegers, of Grey Eagle; many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wilhelmenia Wiegers; and many sister and brother- in- laws.
A funeral tool place on Monday, April 11, 202 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The burial immediately followed with military honors at the church cemetery.
Arrangements for Lawrence are with the Iten Funeral Home.
