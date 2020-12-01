LaVerne Winter, 83

LaVerne C. Winter, age 83 of Greenwald, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at her home in Greenwald, surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. There will be no public visitation prior to the Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. LaVerne Catherine (Haskamp) Winter was born on September 14, 1937 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Regina (Yarke) Haskamp. LaVerne grew up near Meire Grove until she was united in marriage to Edward Winter on June 11, 1958 at St. John's Catholic Church in Meire Grove. She and Edward were married for 46 years until Edward passed away in 2004. LaVerne was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald and the St. Andrew’s Christian Mothers. LaVerne loved the Lord and showed it by leading the rosary, attending and watching Mass daily. LaVerne was also a member of the Elrosa Senior Citizens. She enjoyed spending time on senior trips with friends going to casino’s, shows, tours and plays. LaVerne was a loving wife, mother, and Grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. LaVerne was often found with her children’s laundry soaking in her home, taking out the stains that they couldn’t. Every grandchild remembers cooking with grandma in her home. LaVerne was always willing and able to help her children by running errands and help with any them out with whatever they asked of her. Survivors include her children and their families, Daniel Winter of Greenwald, David & Mary Winter, Grant, Brooke (Michael) Nielsen and Spencer of Grove Lake, Douglas & Teresa Winter, Travis, Brittany and Mackenzie of Belgrade, Dale & Kris Winter, Ashley and Jordan of Greenwald and Deanna & Steve Jenson, Samantha and Eric of Anoka; sister and brother, Jerry & Susie Haskamp of Sauk Centre and Jerry & JoAnn Rademacher; Marilyn Mergen of Farming, Karen Winter of St. Louis Park, Norman & Sophie Winter of Loretto. LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Edward Winter; her parents, Joseph and Regina Haskamp; infant son; brothers, Robert and James Haskamp; and in-laws, Joseph and Hedwig Winter. Serving as casket bearers will be Grant Winter, Brooke Nielsen, Spenser Winter, Ashley Winter, Jordan Winter, Travis Winter, Brittany Winter, and MacKenzie Winter. Cross bearer will be Eric Jenson and scripture bearer will be Samantha Jenson.
