LaVern "Vern" H. Scherping, 76

LaVern H. "Vern" Scherping, age 76 of Freeport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church.
LaVern Henry Scherping was born August 23, 1945 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lawrence and Laura (Luethmers) Scherping. He farmed all his life on the family farm south of Freeport. He thoroughly enjoyed driving truck. He drove truck for Fox Trucking and for Astech in his later years when even someone called to haul a load, he was always ready to go. Vern loved his truck, taking care of cattle, and his dog and cats. Whenever he had some time off, he loved going fishing. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport.
Survivors include his brother, Loren (Jane) Scherping of Freeport; sister, Lou Ann (Norb) Jost of Richmond; nephews, Jason (Amy) Scherping, Bryan (Kim) Scherping, and Randy (Megan) Scherping; nieces, Sandy (Monte) Flath and Kristin (Nicholas) Kerfeld; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler, Alyssa, Wyatt, Hailey, McKenna, Callie, Savannah, Sawyer, Freya, Ayla, Carly and Henry.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Laura Scherping; and niece, Lori Scherping.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
