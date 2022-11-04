LaVaune "Daisy" Schmidt, 91

Funeral Services held at 11 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie with Rev. Noah Wehrspann as officiant, for LaVaune "Daisy" Schultz, age 91, of Long Prairie, MN who passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at CentraCare Long Prairie Nursing Home. Burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie. Visitation held one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home - Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

LaVaune was born February 28, 1931, to Everett and Frances (DeBord) Dailey in Dodge Center, MN. Her family moved to Jefferson, OR where her parents worked the farm fields. At the age of eight, she moved to Long Prairie which became her lifelong home. While attending Long Prairie High School she acquired the nick name "Daisy." Ever since, few have known her by another name. Daisy graduated high school in 1950. She married Harold W. Schultz on January 6, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The couple purchased a dairy and general livestock farm near Long Prairie where they raised their four children.

