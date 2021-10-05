Laura Lynn Lee, 57

Laura Lynn Lee of Long Prairie passed away September 27, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital.
Laura was born on January 16, 1964 to Leonard and Rita Waldoch. She grew up in Sauk Centre.
She is survived by her parents; children Lance Wessel, Sean Wessel, Thomas Lee and Nicole Wolbeck; sister, Linda Hinnenkamp; nephew, Jeremy Hennen; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Julia Riesner and John and Rita Waldoch.
A graveside blessing and service will be held October 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery in Sauk Centre. A lunch and celebration of life will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Church Basement.
