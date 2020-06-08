Laura H. Eickhoff

Sauk Centre, MN (56378)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.