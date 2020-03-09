A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Larry J. McDermond who died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Saint Cloud. Burial will be at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Larry McDermond was born April 12, 1943 in Grey Eagle Township to Clarence and Eleanor (Frie) McDermond. He attended school in Grey Eagle and went on to serve in the US Army. While serving in Vietnam, he earned the rank of Sargent. He was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism which resulted in protecting the lives of his battalion. Upon discharge from the Army in 1969, Larry moved to Sartell and began what became a nearly 40-year career with the Rex Granite Company. Fishing and hunting deer, geese and even bear were hobbies he enjoyed. Trips to the Boundary Waters with his cousins created many special memories. However, more than anything, he loved the evening and weekend hours spent with his brother Don fixing and re-building cars, all the while listening to his favorite country music. Survivors include brothers Donald (Bonnie) of Sauk Rapids, Lanae (Beverly) of Grey Eagle and Robert (Marcia) of Deer River; and his sister Janet (Albert) Hoffman of Grey Eagle. He is preceded in death by his parents. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes-Long Prairie
333 First Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
333 First Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Memorial Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:10AM
12:10AM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes-Long Prairie
333 First Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
333 First Avenue North
Long Prairie, MN 56347
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.