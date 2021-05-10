The world lost an amazing man early Thursday, May 6, 2021, when it was discovered that Kyle Imdieke had passed away at his home in Osakis at the age of 45 years. On May 19, 1975, Alan and Diane (Kupfer) Imdieke welcomed a new son into their family. They named him Kyle Joseph and he was born at the Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria, MN. With an older brother named Keith, Kyle would become their middle child after his sister, Lisa was born. Kyle grew up in Osakis and kept himself busy with various activities. He spent countless hours playing basketball in his driveway and playing football with his brother and neighborhood friends. Kyle graduated from Osakis High School with the Class of 1993. He attended Fergus Falls Community College and then transferred to Minnesota State University Moorhead where he received a business degree. On May 5, 2001, in Detroit Lakes, he married Dayni (Abrahams) Wolf. Together they raised three very active boys; Logan, Luke and Drew. Kyle worked for several years in Brainerd, Alexandria and Sauk Centre, in various positions. Kyle continued his education through Bemidji State University and completed a teaching degree in Special Education. He was hired by the Osakis Public Schools as a Special Education teacher and was also an assistant coach for the Osakis Football and Boys’ Basketball team. Kyle was known for his patience and calm demeanor, which along with his positive attitude and enthusiasm for competition, made teaching and coaching a natural fit. In his off time, Kyle enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing golf, Fantasy Football and watching sports - especially his sons. Kyle bravely faced the passing of his wife, Dayni to cancer in 2016. He dedicated his life to taking care of his boys. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Logan Wolf, Luke and Drew Imdieke; his parents, Alan and Diane Imdieke of Osakis; his brother, Keith Imdieke of Alexandria and his sister, Lisa Lien of Osakis; father and mother-in-law Dan and June Abrahams and brothers and sisters-in-law Derek (Elizabeth) Abrahams of Fergus Falls, Jeff (Heidi) Abrahams of Omaha, NE, Jessica (Jedd) Hartmann of Rogers; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dayni Imdieke and his grandparents. A memorial service will be held for Kyle on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Osakis Football complex in Osakis. Celebrants are Rev. Rich Fitzer and Fr. Dave Petron. Inurnment will be next to his wife at the Calvary Cemetery in Osakis, with his sons being the urn bearers. Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, from 4 to 8 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis. Condolences and memories may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.royhetland.com. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home was honored to help with arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.