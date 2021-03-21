Kurt Johnson, 70

Kurt Lars Johnson, age 70, of Grey Eagle passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Rhonda at the Saint Cloud Hospital on March 10, 2021. Kurt was born June 18, 1950 in Chanhassen, MN to Jurgen and Clara Johnson and was a graduate of Minnatonka High School. He attended Dunwoody Institute for sheet metal and offset printing. At the age of 50 he attend the Foley Belsaw School of Sharpening. He started working as a teenager at the Excelisor Amusement Park. He then worked 35 years as an offset printer. He owned and operated Viking Sharpening of Grey Eagle until his death. Kurt married Rhonda Steeves in 1983. They enjoyed having many dogs over the years and Kurt loved them all. He belonged to the Arbor Day Society for 30 years and had a very giving spirit. Because education meant a lot to him he has chosen to donate his body to the University of Minnesota Medical School to help students with hands on learning. Survivors include his wife of 38 years Rhonda, brothers Jerre Johnson of Chanhassen, Carl (Becky) Johnson of Cold Spring, TX. Stepchildren Jeremy and Patrick Williams and two furry children Moose and Misty. Preceded in death by his parents Jurgen and Clara Johnson, sister Jean Dahl, sister in-law Mary Anne Johnson, nephew Rick Johnson, and stepson Terry Williams. Kurt called everyone a friend. Memorial will be held at a later date. Cards and memorials can be sent to Rhonda Johnson, 30614 State Hwy. 28, Grey Eagle, MN 56336.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.