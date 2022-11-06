Kurt A. Czycalla, 82 of Belgrade died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Belgrade Nursing Home in Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Oakhill Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org
Kurt Allen Czycalla was born on February 8, 1940 in Hutchinson, the son of Anthony and Fern (Pederson) Czycalla. He grew up in rural Grove City where he attended country grade school in District #20 and Paynesville High School. He worked as a young man for turkey farms in the area until entering the U.S. Army on August 21, 1963. On August 19, 1967, Kurt was united in marriage to Sandra Simenson at Pleasant Lake in St. Cloud. They made their home in Paynesville and New London before moving to Belgrade in 1990 where he worked road construction and excavating, retiring in 2009.
Kurt was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the New London American Legion. He enjoyed spending time in the woods, cutting wood, deer hunting with his family, and attending his grandchildren's events. He had many hobbies that included, wood working, collecting arrowheads and agates, witching water, raising pigeons, gardening and snowmobile racing. He will be remembered as a man of few words with a kind and gentle spirit.
He died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Belgrade Nursing Home at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandy; children, Brian (Mindy) Czycalla, Missy (Brian) Michels and Steven (Coretta) Czycalla; grandchildren, Hunter Czycalla (Chelsea Wiese), Chase Czycalla, Braeden Michels and Nathan Michels; and siblings, Gordon (Jane) Czycalla and Audrey Peterson (Mike Rogers). He was preceded in death by his parents.
