Kimberly "Kim" Fuechtmann, 54

Kimberly A. "Kim" Fuechtmann, age 54 of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at the church in New Munich.
Kimberly Ann Frieler was born July 17, 1968 in Sauk Centre to Duane Sr. and Rita (Henry) Frieler. She graduated from Melrose High School and continued her education in floral design in Brainerd, Minnesota. On June 19, 1993, she was united in marriage to Thomas Fuechtmann in Melrose and were happily married for 29 years. The couple lived in Melrose while working on the Fuechtmann Family farm and after ten years, they purchased the farm. She worked at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose for 17 years while helping on the farm. Kim's greatest joy was working alongside of her husband and kids on the farm and becoming a kitty dealer. She loved her kitties, and they loved her. She would talk to them, and they would answer back. They followed Kim around in the barn and in the garden and they became her kids, each having their own name. Besides the kitties, Kim enjoyed gardening, working in the flower beds, shopping, traveling, going out to eat with family and friends, and most of all, spending time with her new grandson. She just couldn't get enough of him!
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Fuechtmann of Melrose; son, Tanner Fuechtmann of Melrose; daughter, Emmy Fuechtmann (fiancé, Coltin Von Wahlde) and their son, Jett Von Wahlde of Grey Eagle; parents, Duane Sr. and Rita Frieler of Elrosa; siblings, Brenda (Gary) Deters of Elrosa, Kathy Meyer of Sauk Centre, Linda Deters of St. Cloud, Deb (John) Wander of Elrosa, Nancy (Greg) Kluver of Sauk Centre, Jan (Fred) Arceneau of Elrosa, Lisa (Roger) Gregory of Padua, and Duane Jr. (Amy) Frieler of Greenwald; parents-in-law, Al and Janet Fuechtmann of Melrose, and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents and dear family friend, Ralph Inderrieden.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
