Kevin Theis, 64

Kevin Theis, age 64, passed away peacefully at CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, MN with family by his side, on August 31, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with visitation from 1:30-3pm and the service at 3pm at St Paul's Catholic in Sauk Centre, MN. Luncheon will follow at the Lynx Club House immediately following the service.
Burial service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St Mary's Cemetery in Marystown, Minnesota. Kevin's remains will be laid to rest in the family plot next to his parents.
Kevin Anthony Theis was born on October 1, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas. Kevin was the 9th of 13 children born to Raymond and Gertrude (Worm) Theis. He was adored by his siblings and parents.
Kevin was an avid sports fan and weather enthusiast. He was a Special Olympics competitor from the age of 17, participating in a wide range of sports competitions, including his life-long favorite: bowling. Kevin received many local, state and national ribbons, medals and trophies in Arizona Special Olympics and Minnesota Special Olympics.
Kevin started school in Sauk Centre but received a variety of training in other states before completing formal schooling while in Prescott, Arizona in 1978. He enjoyed several employment positions since then. Kevin and his parents moved back to Sauk Centre in 1985, where he worked briefly for family members, but thoroughly loved his job at Cabinet Components until his retirement.
As much as Kevin loved sport and weather, he loved people. Whether he greeted you as you came into work or met him in public, you would be sure to see his face light up with recognition and joy. That big smiley face lasted even into his days in the nursing home. Kevin will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who were blessed to meet him.
Survivors include Kevin's siblings: Thomas (Charlene) Theis, Frederick (Nancy) Theis, Wayne (Sandra) Theis, Linda Beauchamp, Paul (Marilyn) Theis, Gene (Dana) Theis, Debra (Jeff) Zehrer, Timothy (Joyce) Theis, Richard Theis.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Terrance Theis, Ronald Theis and Kathleen Hoeschen, brothers in law James Beauchamp and Kenneth Hoeschen.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations to Special Olympics Minnesota, 900 2nd Ave S, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402 or donate online at support.specialolympics.org/Minnesota
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
