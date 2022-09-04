Kevin Theis, 64

Kevin Theis, age 64, passed away peacefully at CentraCare Nursing Home in Sauk Centre, MN with family by his side, on August 31, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with visitation from 1:30-3pm and the service at 3pm at St Paul's Catholic in Sauk Centre, MN. Luncheon will follow at the Lynx Club House immediately following the service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.