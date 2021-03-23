Kevin A. Olmscheid, age 70 of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Kevin Alfred Olmscheid was born April 25, 1950 in Madison, Minnesota to Alfred and Agnes (Wachmann) Olmscheid. He graduated from Melrose High School and furthered his education at St. Cloud Technical College. He was united in marriage to Doris Wolter on August 20, 1977 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Kevin was member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and a former volunteer firefighter for the Melrose Fire Department. Survivors include his wife, Doris Olmscheid of Melrose; children, Jill Olmscheid of Rochester and Randy Olmscheid of Melrose; and brothers, Dennis Olmscheid of Cold Spring and Tim (Norma) Olmscheid of Victoria. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Agnes Olmscheid; and brothers, Marvin Olmscheid and Darold Olmscheid. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.