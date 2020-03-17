Kevin J. Preusser, age 64 of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Freeport. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. and a rosary by the Freeport Fire Department at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Kevin Jerome Preusser was born March 4, 1956 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Jerry and Betty (Thul) Preusser. He grew up in St. Cloud and was the oldest of ten children. He was united in marriage to Linda Ojakangas on March 27, 1992. He was employed at International Precision Machining in Waite Park for many years. Kevin was an avid Vikings fan, enjoyed fishing, going on cruises, taking Vegas trips, and having beers in the driveway with the neighbors. Kevin was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport and was a volunteer firefighter for the Freeport Fire Department for 20 plus years. He served as chief/assistant chief for 5 of the years. Survivors include his wife, Linda Preusser of Freeport; children, Kent (Sarah) Dumonseau of Lake Nebagamon, WI, Joseph (Michelle) Preusser of Little Falls, Alex (Sara) Preusser of Fertile, and Ryan (Amy) Preusser of Albany; grandchildren, Emma, Luke, Flora, Eli, Loren, Natalie, and one due in summer; father, Jerome Preusser of St. Cloud; sisters and brothers, Carol (Mike) Gross, Richard (Brenda) Preusser, Donald (Brenda) Preusser, Thomas (Laura) Preusser, David Preusser, Michael (Stacy) Preusser, Brian (Mary) Preusser, Daniel (Julie) Preusser, and Lisa (Greg) Liesch; brother-in-law, Roger Ojakangas; and sister-in-law, Marcia (Dave) Hahn. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Preusser; grandparents; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ojakangas and Veda Ojakangas. Serving as casket bearers will be Richard, Donald, Thomas, David, Michael, Brian, and Daniel Preusser. Cross bearer and Lector will be Tony Preusser. Gift bearers will be Sara and Amy Preusser. Memorials are preferred to American Heart Association. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
Service information
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 3rd Avenue NE
Freeport, MN 56331
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:15AM-11:15AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 3rd Avenue NE
Freeport, MN 56331
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 3rd Avenue NE
Freeport, MN 56331
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial begins.
