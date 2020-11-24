Kenneth Petersen, 99

Kenneth “Kenny” Otto Petersen went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 18, at the age of 99. He was born in Dunnell, MN on September 9, 1921, to Walter and Anna (Lubenow) Petersen. Kenny attended school in Dunnell before entering the army in 1942 during WWII where he served aboard a ship in the South Pacific. When he came home in 1945 he started to farm and then met the love of his life, Ione Schmidt. They were united in marriage on October 3, 1948, in Dunnell, MN. Kenny and Ione moved to Padua, MN in 1960 and stayed on the family farm until he retired in 1988. They moved to Brooten and then to Belgrade. Ione preceded him in death on February 28, 2002. He spent the last 5 years at the Belgrade Nursing Home. They were blessed with six children. Kenny put in many hours on the farm raising, cows, pigs, a goat, chickens, and ducks amongst other animals. He also had crops and enjoyed being on the tractor. Kenny enjoyed playing cards with whoever had time to play with him and also enjoyed watching westerns and was an avid Twins fan. Kenny is survived by his children: Roger (Dianne) of St. Cloud, Kathy of Willmar, Danny (Sandy) of Kimball, Vicky (Geoff) Buhr of Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Donna) of Alexandria, and Tim (Rolee) of Sauk Centre; his brother, Walter (Karon) of Neosha, MO; his sister Mary Ann Hansel of Ceylon, MN; and his brother-in-law Larry, (Barb) Schmidt of Ceylon. He has 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland, Martin, Eugene, LeRoy, Henry, Marlin; his sister, Helen; and his mother and father-in-law, Nick and Leona Schmidt. A private family burial service was held on November 24 at the Big Grove Lutheran Cemetery with military honors. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring of 2021. The family would like to thank all of the people who have blessed Kenny’s life over the years. Cards may be sent to Vicky Buhr 3917 E. Brookline Dr Sioux Falls, SD 57103
