Kenneth M. Kulzer

Kenneth M. “Ken” Kulzer, age 80 of Greenwald, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Alexandria, Minnesota. Private graveside services will take place at St. Andrew's Parish Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. Kenneth Michael Kulzer was born on July 20, 1939 in Melrose, Minnesota to Jacob and Clara (Engelmeyer) Kulzer. He married Dorine Hinnenkamp on June 4, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Ken and Dorine farmed outside of Greenwald until moving to town. Ken was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Greenwald. He was active in his community serving as past clerk for the Spring Hill Township Town Board, past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and St. Andrew's Parish Trustee. Ken was also a member of the Greenwald Rec Club, St. Andrew’s School Board, Catholic Aid, Greenwald Lions, the Holstein Association, and First District. Ken enjoyed dancing, polka music and playing the concertina and drums. In addition, he enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and spending time with his family and grandkids. He will always be remembered for his integrity, kindness, and witty sense of humor. Ken could always tell a good joke. Survivors include his wife, Dorine; children, Sharon (John) Wilson of Sartell, Kevin (friend, Melissa) of Sauk Rapids, Mike (Julie) of Greenwald, Steve (Cindy) of Buffalo, Brian (Jen), Marvin (friend, Theresa), Sheila (Roylie) Fischer, and Brenda (Brian) Flaten, all of Alexandria; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; sisters, Doris Schwegman of Sauk Rapids, Betty Lou (John) Thornell of Texas, and Karen (Jim) Gruber of Elrosa; aunt, Josephine Rehkamp of Sauk Centre. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Don Schwegman; and nephew, Jamie Schwegman. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
