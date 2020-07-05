Kenneth Kulzer, 80

Kenneth M. “Ken” Kulzer, age 80 of Greenwald, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Alexandria, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the mass. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.

