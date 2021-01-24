Kenneth G Wallin, 65

Kenneth G. “Kenny” Wallin, age 65 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota after a short battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 21 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Kenneth Gerald Wallin was born October 19, 1955 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Russell and Irene (Riermann) Wallin. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1973. He was united in marriage to Patricia Colling on January 18, 1975 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Kenny worked at Standard Iron in Sauk Centre for 45 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting, trail riding, spending time with his family and friends, traveling with his wife, Patty, and playing with his dog, Pepper. Survivors include loving wife, Patricia Ann “Patty” Wallin of Sauk Centre; sons, Corey Wallin of Sauk Centre and Mitchell Wallin of Sauk Centre; two grandchildren; mother, Irene Wallin of Sauk Centre; brother, Ed (Sue) Wallin of West Union; sisters, Helen (Dean) Chromey of Browerville, Judy (Bernie) Wielenberg of Grey Eagle, Jean (Richard) Quistorff of Perham, and Norma (Dan) Hemmesch of Spring Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cheryl Kortan; and many nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Russell Wallin; and grandmother, Irma Wiener. Serving as casket bearers will be Kevin Tschida, Jeff Tschida, Dwight Tschida, Kodey Wallin, Evan Wallin, and Jason Peterson. Cross bearer will be Rick Quistorff and scripture bearer will be Jeremy Quistorff. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
