Kenneth Edgar, 81

Kenneth A. “Ken” Edgar, age 81 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Kenneth Adelbert Edgar was born September 22, 1939 in Shetek Township, Murray County, Minnesota to Horace and Josephine (Oberbrockling) Edgar. When he was a teenager, he moved to his aunt and uncles to help them farm. Ken graduated from Glenwood High School in 1959 and was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served from May 23, 1963 and was honorably discharged on May 11, 1965. Ken moved back to his uncle’s farm until his marriage to Grace Lyon on May 22, 1971. The couple moved to Sauk Centre and Ken started working at Ostendorf Construction. Ken then worked at the City of Sauk Centre and also started his own business, Kenny Edgar Sewer Service in 1980. He retired from the City of Sauk Centre in 2002 and eventually retired from his sewer service business in 2008. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Ken enjoyed working, deer hunting, fishing, and having a drink or two. He was a socializer and truly had a gift to gab with anyone he met. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Grace Edgar of Sauk Centre; three daughters, Sue (Jeff) Fossum of St. Cloud, Bonnie (Kent) Barchus of Little Falls, and Becky (Eric) Pohlmann of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Brittany and Breanna Barchus, and Jessica Fossum; one great-grandchild, Zoey Barchus; sister, Lovanna Tyra of Ramsey; and many relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Edgar; sister, Ivonna Halvorson; father and mother-in-law, Sidney and Rita Lyon; and many relatives. Per Ken’s requests, serving as casket bearers will be Ken’s three daughters and their husbands, Sue and Jeff Fossum, Bonnie and Kent Barchus, Becky and Eric Pohlmann, along with Brittany Barchus and Scott Lyon. Cross bearer will be Jessica Fossum and scripture bearer will be Breanna Barchus. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
