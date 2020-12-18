Kenneth Drevlow, 75, of Clarissa, passed away on December 15, 2020 in Fargo, North Dakota. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 5-7 p.m., at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Clarissa. Kenneth Bruce was born September 11, 1945, in Long Prairie, to Louis and Bernice (Martenson) Drevlow. After graduation, he was a carpenter for a while and also helped on the family farm until 1988. Then he went to Long Prairie Oil for 17 years until he retired. On September 5, 1970, Kenneth married Kathleen Skillings in Clarissa. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, going for drives in the country and playing cards, especially Hand and Foot. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Clarissa. Kenneth is preceded in by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kathy; children: Dustin (Laurie) Drevlow, Kermit Drevlow, Ginger (Rusty) Holmquist; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Duane (Gloria) Drevlow, Nancy (Al) Bauer, Doug (Kathy VonWahlde) Drevlow; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
