Kathy I. Funk, 73

Kathy I. Funk, age 73, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 8 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Sunday evening at the church.
Kathleen Irene Austing was born on March 23, 1948, to Bernard and Rogaria (Stoerman) Austing. Kathy graduated from Melrose High School. After moving to the metro area with her former husband Jerry and having two children, Jason and Josh, they moved back to Melrose and opened Funky's Bar and Restaurant. After getting divorced, Kathy moved to Sauk Centre and moved in with her current partner, Larry Marthaler. In 1986, Kathy and Larry opened the Mustang Bar. Over the next 18 years that she owned the Mustang, the bar patrons became her extended family, and Kathy became family to the patrons.
Kathy was truly a woman who loved and cared for everyone that she knew. She brought joy and kindness to everyone she encountered. Through the very end, Kathy still enjoyed cheering for the Gophers, Vikings, & NASCAR. Other pastimes included reading, shopping on QVC, jewelry, camping, boating, and spoiling her four grandchildren!
Survivors include her significant other, Larry Marthaler of Sauk Centre; sons, Jason (Holly) Funk of Park Rapids and Josh (Sylena) Funk of Woodbury, grandchildren, Logan, Emily, Samantha, and Boston Funk; sisters and brothers, Carol (Maurie) Stangler of Melrose, Patty Klaphake of Albany, Linda (Bernie) Beuning of St. Cloud, Ron (Toni) Austing of St. Rosa, Marilyn (Jerry) Breth of St. Cloud, and Karen (Dave) Mueller of St. Rosa; sisters-in-law, Dorts Austing of Freeport, Carole Austing of Big Birch Lake, and Judy Austing of Inver Grove Heights; and ex-husband, Jerry (Susan) Funk of Grey Eagle.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ervin, Rich, and Mel Austing; and brother-in-law, Jim Klaphake.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.