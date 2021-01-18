Kathryn E. Sutherland, age 60, of Sauk Centre, passed away following long term health issues, on January 7, 2021, at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. A private family service will be held at a later date. Kathryn Elizabeth “Kathy” was preceded in death by her parents, William and Arlene (Egger) Leurer; sisters, Barb, MaryAnn, and Nancy; and brother, Billy. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Jamie (John) Carpentire, and Robert (Tina) Carpentire, II; four grandchildren, August, Gregory, Jesse, and Robert, III; three sisters, Sherry (Mike) Carpentire, Cindy (John) Weldon, and Pam Dellis; many aunts, uncles, nieces and friends. Kathy was an amazing and loving person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials and donations be directed to them. Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com.
Kathryn "Kathy" Elizabeth Sutherland
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.