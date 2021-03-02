Kathleen Woeste, 76

Kathleen M. “Kathy” Woeste, age 76, of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at her home in Sauk Centre. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Fr. Jeremy Theis officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be videotaped and placed on her webpage Wednesday afternoon. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Out of respect for the family, please wear a mask. Kathleen Marie Moser was born January 23, 1945 in Sauk Centre to Jacob Jr. and Olivia (Otte) Moser. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1963. Kathy married James Woeste on November 26, 1966 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. She worked at Minnegasco in Sauk Centre for 15 years and then at Klaphake Feed Mill in Melrose for 18 years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Kathy’s faith was important to her. She fulfilled many hours praying at the Adoration Chapel. She also volunteered her time at the gift shop at the Sauk Centre nursing home. Survivors include her husband, Jim Woeste of Sauk Centre; children, Kevin Woeste of Waite Park, Krista Ziemer of Sauk Centre, Steven (Heather) Woeste of Bloomington, and Stacie (Jacob) Smith of St. Michael; ten grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Ruth Hinnenkamp of Osakis, Les (Elaine) Moser of Deerwood, Rueb Moser of St. Cloud, and Cora (Paul) Husmann of Cold Spring; in-laws, Jane (Dale) Rademacher of Sauk Centre, Dan (Rita) Woeste of Greenwald, Rick (Jan) Woeste of St. Stephen, Mary Kay (Bruce) Pederson of Osakis, Shar (Dan) Goihl of Grey Eagle, Ann (Dave) Terwey of Avon, Kathy Kettler of Sauk Centre, Duane Woeste of Roseville, Peg Zimmer of St. Joseph, and Mark (Patti) Woeste of Grey Eagle. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob Jr. and Olivia Moser; sister, Noreen Bieringer; brother, Larry Moser; sister-in-law, Mary Moser; brothers-in-law, Jerry Bieringer, Donald Woeste, Mark Zimmer, and Ron Kettler; and father and mother-in-law, Ves and Alvina Woeste. Serving as casket bearers will be Jeff Moser, Tyus Smith, Nolan Ziemer, Mark Woeste, Carter Ziemer, and Alyssa Ziemer. Cross bearers will be Olivia Woeste and Josiah Smith and scripture bearers will be Isaiah Smith and Adelynn Woeste. Readers will be Jacob Smith and Heather Woeste. Music will be by Briana and Alyssa Ziemer and Kathy Leukam. The eulogy will be read by Kevin Woeste, Kyla Smith, Adelynn Woeste, and Olivia Woeste. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
