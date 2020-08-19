Kathleen Parteka, 62, of Browerville, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services for Kathy were held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Burial was held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Kathy was born June 12, 1958, in Browerville to William & Joan (Kostuck) Maschler. On September 2, 1976, she married David Parteka in Little Falls. They had two daughters Jeni and Lisa who she loved more than anything. Kathy worked at Notch Electric, Banta and lastly the Todd County Courthouse. Kathy enjoyed working at all her jobs and made several lasting friendships during these times. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved going fishing, camping at Whoopee Inn, 4 wheeling at Spider Lake and driving down any other dirt road she could find. She loved playing cards with her family, especially with her grandkids and taking their Jack when she could. Kathy really loved her husband David and when she wanted his attention it was David-da! She loved her grandkids with a passion and loved watching them in any sport event they had. She loved having family and friends over for deer hunting, special occasions, and any other excuse to get people together. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and niece Angie Maschler. She is survived by her husband David; children: Jeni (Dwight) Swanson and Lisa (Scott Wright) Parteka; grandchildren: Brady and Kyra Swanson and Hunter Danielson; siblings: Joannie (Dan) Fischer, Jeannie (Scott) McLaughlin, Joe Maschler, Susie (Randy) Seelen and Billy (Kim Hiller) Maschler. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
