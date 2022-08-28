Kathleen "Kathy" M. Statema, 76

Kathleen M. "Kathy" Statema, age 76 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully after a 16 month illness with cancer on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Watkins.

