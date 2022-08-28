Kathleen "Kathy" M. Statema, 76

Kathleen M. "Kathy" Statema, age 76 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully after a 16 month illness with cancer on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 29 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Watkins.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kathleen Marie Boals was born June 18, 1946 in Graceville, Minnesota to Charles and Dorothy (Clark) Boals. She lived in the Excelsior area and attended Minnetonka High School. At the age of 18 she was united in marriage to Leonard Miller and had two daughters, Laurie and Linda. Kathy's second marriage was to Eugene "Gene" Donnay. For twelve years they worked together as caretakers for St. Anthony Manor in Watkins, an elderly apartment complex. They then worked at Service Master for eight years. Gene passed away and Kathy met Bert Statema. Kathy's marriage to Bert lasted four years when Bert passed away.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Kathy loved to cook and laugh. She enjoyed going out to eat and a good cup of coffee. She enjoyed garage sales and thrift stores, the card game, Skipbo, and loved visiting and being in the loop with the latest news.
Survivors include her daughters, Laurie Miller of Bird Island and Linda (Paul) Schmiesing of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Nicole Schmiesing of Burnsville, Chris (fiancé, Haley Jergenson) Schmiesing of Hoffman, and Tim Schmiesing of Mankato; brother-in-law, David Pfeiler, Sr. of Hutchinson; one nephew and one niece.
Kathy was preceded in death by her former husband, Leonard Miller; husbands, Eugene "Gene" Donnay and Bert Statema; parents; sister, Sylvia "Rosie" Pfeiler; and nephew, David Pfeiler, Jr.
Serving as casket bearers will be Christopher Schmiesing, Timothy Schmiesing, Haley Jergenson, Jennifer Brinkmann, Thomas Brinkmann, and Mark Pfeiler. The lector will be Nicole Schmiesing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.