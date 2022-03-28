Kathleen "Kathy" A. Jonas, 74

Kathleen A. "Kathy" Jonas, age 74 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Seven Dolors Gathering Area in Albany. The Christian Mothers will pray at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the gathering area.
Kathleen Ann Koopmeiners was born June 2, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Edwin and Winnifred (Roering) Koopmeiners. She graduated from Melrose High School and furthered her education at St. Cloud Business College. Kathy worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses prior to marriage. She was united in marriage to Raymond "Butch" Jonas, Jr. on May 22, 1971 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. The couple lived and farmed south of Albany. Kathy worked at DBL Labs for 15 years and at the local grocery store in the bakery and deli departments. Kathy made hundreds of beautiful wedding cakes for family and friends for nearly 30 years.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and the Christian Mothers. Kathy enjoyed making wedding cakes, flowers, working in her many flower beds, sewing pajamas for her grandkids, and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Randy Jonas (Lisa) of Sauk Centre and Barb Jonas (Jerry) of Albany; six grandchildren, Cody, Kaitlyn, Karlee, Hailea, Gabrielle, and Leander; great-grandchildren, Willoe, Kinzlee, Gryfinn, Haizlee, and one on the way; brothers and sisters, Donald (Kathleen) Koopmeiners of Long Prairie, Dennis (Deb) Koopmeiners of St. Francis, Sharon (Tom) Fischer of Albany, Carol (Joe) Braun of St. Joseph, Charles (Deanna) Koopmeiners of Grey Eagle, Ronald (Janet) Koopmeiners of Albany, and Mark (Ginny) Koopmeiners of Upsala; and many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Butch" Jonas, Jr. on September 29, 2000; granddaughter, Brittney Jonas; parents; and in-laws, Raymond and Katie Jonas.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
