Kathleen Angus, 78

Kathleen was born on January 27, 1943 in Melrose, Minn. to Roman and Adelinde (Terhaar) Kulzer. Kathleen moved with her parent to Sauk Centre where she shared great memories growing up on a farm with her parents and 8 other brothers and sisters. She married Richard Angus of Garfield at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre in 1963. While working and raising a family, Richard and Kathleen lived in several Midwest towns including Rochester, MN, Peoria, IL, Waverly IA, Jacksonville, IL, and Oconomowoc, WI. During the entire time, Kathleen loved being active with the Catholic Church and entertaining her children and their friends. In 1981, Richard, Kathleen and their children moved to Wadena, MN. Kathleen worked as a Newspaper Distribution Manager for several years with the Star Tribune. Upon retirement, she spent time volunteerng for the church and baking goodies for all. She had a very deep faith and commitment to God. At the age of 78, Kathleen died peacefully with family members by her side on Friday, June 25, 2021 She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, who died in 1999. Kathleen leaves behind her children: Tom (Becky), Tim (Jacki), Krista (Kevin), Kutzman, Terry (Michelle), Michael, and Mark (Kaye), along with 10 grandchildren.
