Karen Rose (Ehrlichman) Schwalbe

Karen Rose Schwalbe (Ehrlichman), age 79 of New Brighton, formerly of Holdingford, passed away peacefully Dec 27, 2020. She was born to Elmer and Virginia (Genz) Ehrlichman. Karen was an active member of American Legion Post 513 and a past 10th District Auxiliary President. She enjoyed cooking and baking, bingo, and casino trips. She took great pride in raising her 4 children as a homemaker. Preceded in death by husband, Larry; and brother, George Ehrlichman. She will be greatly missed by children, Brandt, Debra (Paul) Kozak, Bradley, Deanna (Mark) Kuhns; granddaughters, Sarina (Sam), Alexandra (Gavin), Samantha, Stephanie, Caitlyn, and Rachel; great-grandson, Tristen; brothers, Mike (Sandy), Ed, and David Ehrlichman; sister, Barbie (Joe) Lang; many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Following COVID protocols, Mass of Christian Burial 12 Noon Tuesday, Jan 5 with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Private interment Fort Snelling. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
