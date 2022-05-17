Karen Ann (Mikkelson) Ferris was born on October 22, 1952, in Alexandria, Minnesota to Clinton and Victoria (Jensen) Mikkelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Osakis. Karen graduated from Osakis High School in 1970.
Karen was united in marriage to Mark Ferris on March 27, 1971, at Salem Lutheran Church in Osakis. The couple was blessed with two children, Kary and Kenneth. The family lived on Mark's parents' farm in rural Osakis until 1985, when they moved into Osakis. Karen worked as a PARA at Osakis School for many years. Her and Mark also managed the Osakis VFW for nine years, retiring in 2020.
Karen enjoyed flower gardening with her favorite flowers being fern peonies, geraniums, and yellow roses. Karen and Mark enjoyed bowling mixed doubles, sitting on the deck watching all the wildlife and going to the grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and having coffee parties.
Karen died Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Kary (Don) Jennissen of Sauk Centre, and Ken (Michelle) Ferris of Osakis; grandchildren, Jacob and Victoria Jennissen, and Ella and Colten Ferris; sisters, Minnie (Jim) Jezierski of St. Louis Park, and Dorothy (Ronald) Paulson of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Gary Mikkelson of Osakis, and Clinton (Sherrie) Mikkelson Jr. of Hastings; sister-in-law, Marcia (Dan Hegstad) Ferris of Brainerd; and many nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Victoria; brother, Richard Mikkelson; and sister, Carolyn Holty.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Osakis. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
