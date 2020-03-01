June Waldvogel, 92

June A. (Rohde) Waldvogel, age 92 of Burtrum, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church in Grey Eagle. June Adeline Rohde was born June 8, 1927 at home in Grey Eagle Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Edward and Vivian (Walker) Rohde. She attended Country School District 104 until the eighth grade and continued her education at Upsala High School; graduating in 1946. During World War II, she worked summers at General Mills in NE Minneapolis and continued working there after graduation. On October 15, 1946 she married Frank Waldvogel at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Along with helping Frank on the farm, she worked at Crestliner Boats in Little Falls and Pouliet Designs in Swanville. She later worked at the Standard Station in Grey Eagle for 16 years. June loved Country Music, dancing, flowers, gardening, cooking, canning, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle where she was a Eucharistic Minister for 26 years. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers, Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary of Melrose and the Sunshine Girls of Grey Eagle. Survivors include her children, Gene (Connie) Waldvogel of Grey Eagle, Lavonne (Dennis) Sprenger of Alexandria, and Lonnie (Judy) Waldvogel of Melrose; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Rohde of Grey Eagle; and brother, Harold Rohde of Grey Eagle. June was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Waldvogel on May 16, 2012; infant daughter, Mary Ann Waldvogel; parents, Ed and Vivian Rohde; sisters, Vera Denne, Virginia Denne, Lorraine Denne, and Laverna Rohde; brothers, David, Glen, Bud, Frederich, James, and Myron Rohde. Serving as casket bearers will be Shawn Waldvogel, Bob Waldvogel, Chris Sprenger, Logan Waldvogel, Dawson Waldvogel, and Gary Waldvogel. Pall bearers will be Dawn Shay, Cory Trautman, and Kelly Burg. Cross bearer will be Hailey Shay and scripture bearer will be Audrey Waldvogel. Gift bearers will be Judy Waldvogel and Connie Waldvogel. Reader and Eucharistic Minister will be Geraldine Allen. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
