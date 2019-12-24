Mundwiler Funeral Home announces the death of Julie E. Wiecks, age 50, of Wilmot, SD, who died on December 6, 2019, at her home. A private family memorial service, and inurnment, will be held at a later date. Julie Elizabeth Massmann was born on August 13,1969, in Sauk Centre, MN, to Frederick and Beatrice (Marthauler) Massmann. She attended school in Sauk Centre and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1987. Julie married Tod Wiecks on September 9, 1988, in Little Falls, MN. Julie and Tod lived in many places; eventually settling in Wilmot, SD. She was an artist in many mediums, including oil painting and sketching. A common thread that wove through her life was her love of animals: she loved animals. She loved her dogs, and her chickens, and even raised pheasants. Her favorite animals were eagles, horses, and wolves. Julie Wiecks is survived by her husband, Tod of Wilmot, SD; daughter, Katie Wiecks, of Bismarck, ND; son, Shane Wiecks of Bismarck, ND; grandson, Wyatt Wiecks; parents, Fred and Bea Massmann of Sauk Centre, MN; sisters: Sharon Henderson, Carol Langer, Mary Boettger, Kim Weishair; brothers: Mark Massmann, Tom Massmann, Greg Massmann; and many nieces and nephews. Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank is in charge of the arrangements for Julie Wiecks. To leave an on-line condolence visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net
Julie Wiecks, 50
To plant a tree in memory of Julie Wiecks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.