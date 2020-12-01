Juliana Kettler, 97

Juliana M. Kettler, age 97 of Melrose, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Juliana Mary Leukam was born March 26, 1923 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to George and Rose (Berling) Leukam. On May 4, 1948 she married Leander Kettler at St. John's Catholic Church in Meire Grove. They moved out on a farm three miles west of Melrose and raised six children. She helped Leander on the farm for close to 25 years and sold seed corn for Trojan Seed Company. They also sprayed fields for many farmers until their retirement in 1998. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Christian Mothers, and Saint Elizabeth’s Society. Juliana’s hobbies included sewing quilts, yo-yo pillows, scrapbooking, making grottos, praying the rosary, reading, canning, and was a member of the Apostolate of Fatima. She was so strong in her faith and would pray for so many people. She was the best mother and grandmother you could ever have; we will all miss her dearly. Survivors include her children, Dave (Liz) Kettler, Mary (Hussein) Ansari, Gary Kettler, Maynard (Sheila) Kettler, Carol (Pete) Kulzer, and Linda (Mike) Kraemer; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with one on the way. Juliana was preceded in death by her husband, Leander Kettler on April 15, 2009; parents; grandson, Jordan Kettler in 2009; brother, Alcuin Leukam; and sister, Eleanor Meyer. The family would like to thank the hospital and everyone who took care of her and has been a part of her everyday life at the Park View Center. You made her life full of so much joy. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.