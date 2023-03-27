Judy F. Vogt, 75

Memorial service for Judy F. Vogt held Saturday, April 1st at 11:00 am at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
Judy F. Vogt, of Melrose, formerly of Meire Grove and Richmond, passed away March 12, 2023 in the St. Cloud Hospital.
Judy was the daughter of Albert and Helen Schleper and raised with two sisters and six brothers on dairy farms near Richmond, Minnesota. She married Melvin Vogt, also of Richmond, and raised two boys John and Delbert after moving to Meire Grove, Minnesota in 1970.
She later worked at HEI and Jennie O, and spent the last 34 years of her life in Melrose.
Judy should be remembered as a woman who cared little for conventions. She forged a life overstuffed with sense and nonsense, with wind chimes, and angels, with denim on denim, with two rings on every finger, with purple socks and odd hats, and coffee - just leave the pot. And so, oh so much more.
Judy was to have but 75 years on this earth, and faced many medical challenges in the later ones, but she never lost that determination to live it entirely her own way.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband for 23 years Melvin Vogt; sister-in-law Patty Schleper; and brother-in-law Dick Hansen.
She is survived by sons John (Lynn Meyer) and Del (Noelle) Vogt; grandsons Logan, Trenton, Ian and Mason Vogt; brothers Virgil, Herman (Terri Hennen), Eugene, Mark (Gretchen), Tom (Ruth) and Roy (Jeannie) Schleper; and sisters Betty Hansen and Marie (Bob) Zimmer.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.