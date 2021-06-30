Judith “Judy” K. (Czech) Buhl, 79, of Browerville passed away surrounded by all her children at on June 26, 2021, after a long hard fought 8-year battle with cancer “Multiple Myeloma”. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday July 3, 2021, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Father Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Judy was born at St. Cloud Hospital to Joseph and Katherine (Klimek) Czech on March 27, 1942. She grew up on a dairy farm in Opole and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1960. Then she went off to St. Paul to work at Prudential Insurance for over 4 years. In that time, she met the “love of her life” at Ed’s Big Barn in Browerville at a dance. Lloyd soon joined her in cities after their marriage on September 3, 1962, at Our Lady of Mt. Caramel in Opole, MN. They soon started their family in the spring of 1964 and then in 1966 they moved back up to Browerville to take over Lloyds parents dairy farm with 3 children and the youngest being only 2 weeks old. Judy went on to raise 10 children on that dairy farm with Lloyd by her side. She worked hard on the farm milking cows and bailing lots of straw and hay for the next 45 years. Judy also found time to start a side business of her own, L J Enterprise her catering company that she ran for 23 years. Besides doing all that she was also a chair member for 17 years for the Todd County Group Home and was a vital part of its creation for her son Jamie. She also belonged to the Todd County Farmers Union, Homemakers, Christian Mothers and St. Ann Mission Circle. For 6 years she enjoyed traveling to Madison, WI monthly as a board member of Family Dairy Association. She even traveled to Washington D.C. to testify at a hearing on Dairy Policies. Judy was also a very devout Catholic and a very active member of Christ the King and made sure that all her children attended Parochial school there as well. Her other interests included her large collection of shot glasses from all her travel destinations and her children’s. She was also an avid collector of cows when she lived on the farm. Once she moved to their new home she switched to chickens and was sure to show off her collection to all who came to visit. Throughout the years Judy and Lloyd enjoyed traveling the world. They traveled from the East Coast to the West Coast an also went to the Holy Land, Italy, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and even to Australia. In those travels she was proud to have seen both Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis. Judy truly enjoyed having her children and grandchildren visit her often and was proud of all their accomplishments. She always had enough food to eat for everyone no matter how many kids showed up, no one ever went home hungry after visiting. Her true passion in life was cooking and canning all her produce from the garden for many years. She could also name just about every species of flower and had many perennial flower gardens. Judy and Lloyd were also involved in various card clubs for years and were very social members of society, everyone knew Judy Buhl. Her and Lloyd are probably dancing polkas and waltzes in Heaven, looking down on their children. Her legacy and strong will and strength will live on in her children and grandchildren forever. Judy is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd on December 8, 2019, after 57 years of marriage; her 5-month-old son Jonathon and siblings Ronnie (Lorie) Czech and Earl Czech. Judy is survived by their 9 children Connie (Tim) Andersen of Princeton, Mark (Deb) Buhl of Eagle Bend, Chris (John) Petron of Long Prairie, Cathy (Steve) Revering of Edgeley, ND, Cindy Buhl of Browerville, Joe (Myra) Buhl of Browerville, Jamie Buhl of Long Prairie, Glen (Carrie) Buhl of Rice, and Candy (Mitch) Bruder of Long Prairie and 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother Dennis (MaryJean) Czech of Elk River, Laurentia (Mike) Smieja of St. Paul, (Rosemary) Czech of Circle Pines, Winnie (Adam) Kramer of St. Michael. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.