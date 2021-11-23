Joyce A. Eveslage, 74

Joyce A. Eveslage, age 74 of Freeport died peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Aaron Nett officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in Freeport. The Freeport Fire Department and the Christian Women will pray at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Joyce Ann Duclos was born February 11, 1947, in Little Falls, Minnesota. Her parents were Henry and Madeline (Luethmers) Duclos. She was united in marriage to John Eveslage on October 7, 1967, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Joyce worked as an LPN for Dr. Kuhlman in Melrose for a short time before working at Kraft Foods in Melrose in the lab. During this time, she was also part owner and operator of Freeport Trucking where she helped manage the day-to-day operations for many years. Joyce volunteered her time at Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud. She enjoyed camping, gardening, taking care of her many animals and pets, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport and the Christian Women.
Survivors include her husband, John Eveslage of Freeport; children, Kirk (Donna) Eveslage of Carlos, Sam Eveslage of Freeport, Scott Eveslage of Freeport, Mike (Sherry) Eveslage of Freeport, and Steve (Sarah) Eveslage of Freeport; grandchildren, Tucker, Broderick, Grant, Josie, Jack, Elijah, Kate, Henry, Jake (Morgan), HollieAnn, and Nate; sisters and brothers, Judy Duclos of St. Cloud, Jeff (Deb) Duclos of Melrose, June (Dave) Domine of St. Joseph, Joel (Twyla) Duclos of North Carolina, Lorene Koopmeiners of St. Cloud, and Dolores (Alcuin) Notch of Freeport; and brother-in-law, Arnold Stueve of Freeport.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jack Eveslage; sister, Dorene Stueve; brother-in-law, Lavern Koopmeiners; and Goddaughter, Vicki Fitzgerald.
Serving as casket bearers will be Kirk, Sam, Scott, Mike, and Steve Eveslage, and Jairo Carrera.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.
